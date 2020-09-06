Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he will be under ‘home quarantine.’ This prompted many Bollywood actors such as Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Parineeti Chopra to wish him a speedy recovery.

Arjun took to social media to announce how he had become infected with the virus. He wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come.”

He added, “These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun,”

Reacting to Arjun’s post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Take care Arjun . Wish you a quick recovery.” Arjun’s former co-star Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Hugsss 💕💕💕.” Karan Johar wrote, “Take care Fubu! Godspeed.” Karan’s comments assume significance since the famous filmmaker had taken a sabbatical of sorts from social media platforms after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, wrote, “Take care ❤️bhai.”

Earlier in May, Arjun’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor had shared Boney Kapoor’s statement announcing that some of the domestic staff working for her father had tested positive for COVID-19. The statement had read, “”My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.”

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from the latter’s first wife late Mona Shourie. Janhvi and Khushi were born to the filmmaker’s second wife Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.