Taimur Ali Khan’s mother Kareena Kapoor makes grand debut on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput not amongst her followers

Bollywood actress and Kareena Kapoor on Thursday made a grand debut on Instagram as top Bollywood names made a beeline to follow her. Kareena has already amassed more than a million followers within a day of launching her first-ever social media account. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were some of the big Bollywood names who’ve already started following her, but Kareena’s ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have not followed her yet. As for Kareena, she has decided to not follow anyone yet.

Bebo made a grand entry to Instagram in a spaghetti crop top, and tights courtesy PUMA. A hooded black and golden jacket and black shoes with golden accents completed her look. Kareena also spotted the signature PUMA logo in the form of an earring.

Her caption read, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.” Her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan commented, “Picture purrfect.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Welcome my love.” Her sister Karisma showered with plenty of red heart emojis.

Kareena had recently opened up about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Revealing that Jab We Met was where her relationship with Shahid ended, Kareena Kapoor had said that even the film’s director Imtiaz Ali was unaware that they were in a relationship. “Honestly speaking, I don’t think even Imtiaz knew (that we were dating.).” She had gone on to reveal that it was Shahid, who convinced her to sign for Jab We Met.

She then revealed for the first time that Jab We Met was where their three years of romance ended as she found her dream man Saif while shooting for Tashan. Kareena said that she was shooting for both Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously.

Shahid went on to marry Mira Rajput, while Kareena tied the knot with Saif.

Kareena was among those Bollywood celebrities such as her husband Saif Ali Khan and cousin Ranbir Kapoor who’ve stayed from social media platforms. It’s not clear whether Saif too will follow his wife to exist on Instagram.

" "