Tables turn inside Bigg Boss house as Siddharth Shukla plays victim card during fresh fight with Asim Riaz

The fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz took a new turn on in the Bigg Boss house after the latter accepted the TV actor’s challenge to meet him outside the show. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Asim and Siddharth engaged in heated arguments over the differences during a task. Siddharth was also seen accusing Asim of pushing him.

Siddharth was apparently angry that Asim had acted with dishonesty while discharging the role of a moderator. When challenged by Siddharth on why he had not seen Vishal Aditya Singh getting off the horse during the task, Asim replied, “I did not see that.” To which Siddharth replied, “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve seen it or not. We will remove you (from the role of a moderator). We will show you.”

Asim replied, “Ok, show me then.” Asim was later heard saying to Siddharth, “You are barking, I am not.” A visibly incensed Siddharth told Asim, “Asim, you show me this (attitude) outside the house.”

Unfazed by Siddharth’s threats, Asim replied, “Don’t threaten me time and again to see you outside the house. Do it here whatever you have to do. Who are you afraid of?” He continued, “I will fulfill your wish and see you (outside the house).”

Asim did not stop here as he likened Siddharth to a mosquito and said, “I will gouge your eyes.”

Siddharth was later seen accusing Asim of pushing him. This came in sharp contrast to how he’s been known for aggression and violence in the house. This is the first time, Siddharth is seen playing the victim card.

Earlier, Salman congratulated Asim for being the first contestant to become a member of the Elite Club. He told the housemates, “I’ve heard some of you saying that Shehnaaz deserved more than Asim to become the member of Elite Club.”

Siddharth, Paras and Mahira were among those who said that they did not think Asim deserved to be a member of the Elite Club.