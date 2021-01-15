Taapsee Pannu’s brutal social media post on alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Kangana Ranaut’s friend Arnab Goswami and BARC’s ex-CEO

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has joined the debate over the new social media explosion due to the alleged leak of WhatsApp chat between Kangana Ranaut’s friend Arnab Goswami and an ex-CEO of Indian TV rating agency, BARC. The alleged leak of Arnab Goswami’s 500-page WhatsApp chat details with Partho Dasgupta has set the internet on fire.

Without naming the Republic TV founder or Kangana, the Pink actor wrote, “BRB …… busy reading some really long n complicated whatsapp chats.”

Taapsee had recently launched a veiled attack against Kangana after the latter accused her of copying her hairstyle during a photoshoot for a fashion magazine. Taapsee had hit back at Kangana with a ‘neurotic insecurity’ jibe.

Meanwhile, critics of Republic TV founder are now comparing the content of the explosive alleged WhatsApp chat between Goswami and Dasgupta to that of Radia Tape that had rocked the Indian political scene in the past.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “These are a few snapshots of the damning leaked WhatsApp chats between BARC CEO & #ArnabGoswami. They show many conspiracies&unprecedented access to power in this govt; gross abuse of his media&his position as power broker. In any Rule of law country, he would be in jail for long.”

Goswami has not broken his silence on the alleged leak of his WhatsApp chat with Partho Dasgupta, who is currently in police custody for allegedly manipulating the TRP to favour Republic TV channels. The Mumbai Police had earlier arrested several high-profile colleagues of Arnab Goswami.

The Mumbai Police on Friday told the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest Goswami until 29 January, the next date of hearing in the TRP Scam case. However, the cops have made their intention to arrest Goswami abundantly clear.

Goswami was earlier arrested in an abetment to suicide case and had to spend a week in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail.

As for Taapsee, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Rashmi Rocket, which will see her playing the character of an athlete.