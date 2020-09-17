SushAttack: Sushant Singh Rajput seen kissing Kiara Advani in throwback photo; Isha Ambani’s childhood friend had shared adorable memories with Sara Ali Khan’s co-star 4 years ago

Just when every TV channel’s focus is on Sushant Singh Rajput these days, the internet has been inundated with the late actor’s throwback photos with Kira Advani, the late actor’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star. Fans had truly appreciated the on-screen chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Isha Ambani’s childhood friends. The throwback photos going viral in the last few days were shared by Kiara in 2016 when she partied with Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath co-star.

Sharing the photos, Kiara had written, “This is what happens when you meet @sushantsinghrajput after a long time #SushAttack 👻”

In the viral photos, Sushant was seen planting a kiss on Kiara’s cheek.

Sushant died on 14 June after his body was found from his Mumbai residence. The CBI is currently probing the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death. Reacting to Sushant’s death, Kiara had written, “Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon.

Kiara had recently opened up about friendship with Reliance heiress Isha Ambani. The Kabir Singh actress had revealed that she often had to face taunts because of her friendship with the daughter of India’s richest businessman.

She had told BBC, “So, If I put up a picture with a school friend of mine, who happens to be an heiress of the country, and if I say that I have struggled, they say that how dare she, she is friends with Isha Ambani. I’m like but so what, I’m not her, that has nothing to do with my work life, that has nothing to do with what I go through on a daily basis. But, that’s fine. I’m ok and I am not complaining.”