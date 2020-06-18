Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty grilled by Mumbai Police for hours in actor’s suicide case

The Mumbai Police on Thursday reportedly grilled Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty for hours in the Kai Po Che star’s suicide case. After being summoned to be available for the interrogation, Rhea visited the Bandra police station e on Thursday to record her statement in connection with Sushant’s suicide.

According to Pinkvilla website, Rhea was grilled for 9 hours as cops asked her to show the mobile text messages that she exchanged with Sushant before his suicide. According to reports, Rhea was one of the last two individuals that Sushant had tried to call before committing suicide. The other person was Rhea’s friend Mahesh Shetty.

Both Rhea and Sushant lived together at the latter’s flat during the entire period of the nationwide lockdown. However, Rhea had reportedly moved out of the flat just a few days before Sushant committed suicide.

Rhea was reportedly accompanied by her father but he was not allowed to enter the room where she faced intense grilling. The Mumbai Police had earlier recorded the statement Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant will be seen in Chhabra’s film Dil Bechara also starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi.

The Mumbai Police are trying to understand the reasons that pushed Sushant into depression. A news report by PTI said that the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput”s family members.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of ‘professional rivalry’ which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Meanwhile, fans have continued to unfollow Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar blaming them for ill-treating Sushant when he was alive. Both Alia and Karan have lost more than 4 lakh followers each on Instagram. While Karan is facing the flak for allegedly promoting nepotism at the cost of a talented star like Sushant, Alia is being trolled for once ridiculing the 34-year-old actor on Koffee With Karan.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.