Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande makes shocking revelations to Arnab Goswami; trouble for Rhea Chakraborty mounts as Mukul Rohatgi hired for case in Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has sensationally revealed that the late actor was not a ‘depressed’ person. Ankita’s stunning revelations during her conversation with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami will mount trouble for Rhea Chakraborty, who’s now moved the Supreme Court fearing arrest by the Bihar Police. The Bihar government headed by Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has hired the former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, to fight Sushant’s case in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Goswami, Sushant’s former girlfriend emphatically denied the claims that the Kedarnath star was going through a depression. She said, “Let Sushant be remembered as a Hero and not a depressed guy. He was a talented guy and he was always loved by his fans. With me, we shared 7 years of our life. It was a beautiful phase and I will only cherish that.”

She continued, “He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure… he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy. Depression is a wrong word to use for Sushant. I have seen this man work so hard for himself. He started with theatres, then serial – he was a big star on TV, he was a hero, he left TV when he was at his peak because he wanted something big. He tried films, he was a creative man. He did films. I cannot believe the ‘depressed’ narrative. He waited for 3 years for that one break in films. He was sitting at home. Not everyone has that patience. He had that patience.”

Meanwhile, a special team of the Bihar Police on Thursday met Ankita at her residence in Malad to record her statement. The Bihar Police have launched an investigation after Sushant’s father filed a police complaint accusing Rhea of pushing his son into depression and siphoning off his money. The Bihar Police have booked Rhea under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, which includes ‘abetment of suicide’.’

Sushant and Ankita acted in popular TV series Pavitra Rishta before the former made his career transition from TV to Bollywood. Both Sushant and Ankita dated each other for nearly seven years.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.