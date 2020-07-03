Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara actress quits Bollywood? Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi issues clarification after cryptic note triggers speculations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi recently triggered speculations that she was quitting Bollywood days after the 34-year-old Dil Bechara actor committed suicide. What set the internet on fire was a cryptic note by Saif Ali Khan’s co-star bidding ‘Khuda Hafiz’ to Mumbai, the home of Bollywood. However, Sanjana has now issued another clarification to set the record straight.

Sanjana recently updated her Insta story from the Mumbai airport as she wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Khuda Hafiz Mumbai. I got to see you after four months. I am returning back to Delhi. Your roads felt different, they were empty. Perhaps the pain inside my heart is changing my perception or perhaps you too are in pain. Will see you soon, or maybe not. ”

Sanjana was in Mumbai to record her statement before the police, which is investigating the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai Police is investigating a potential professional rivalry angle among other things.

As expected Sanjana’s note triggered speculations that she was contemplating quitting Bollywood after Sushant’s death. But the actor issued a clarification. She wrote in another Instagrams tory, “Many things have been interpreted from my previous story. Now that I re-read it, I can see why. DID NOT mean any kind of ‘bidding adieu’ forever- not to Mumbai, not to anything else.”

She continued, “I’ve been back home in Delhi since February, throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said, “jaldi ya shayad nahi.” We’ll all be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry all you lovely humans. Absolutely nothing to worry about.”

Sanjana had recently a video of herself breaking down on camera while reminiscing her experiences of working alongside the Kedarnath actor. Sanjana Sanghi had written, “You were a force Manny, and you always will be.” Manny is the character played by Sushant in his yet to be released film Dil Bechara, which also stars Saif.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.