Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Subramanian Swamy wants Mumbai Police to investigate ‘induced or assisted suicide crime’; renews attack on Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has asked the Mumbai Police to probe the ‘induced or assisted suicide’ angle into the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy, who had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry, once again took a dig of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with ‘three Khan Musketeers’ jibe, adding that they had ‘infiltrated the Police.’

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Swamy wrote, “The possibility of CBI investigation ordered by government in the SSR alleged suicide case has vastly increased. At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A&B of IPC.

In response to one of his followers, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “It hardly matters. Let the Police fumble more then I will file a PIL in court. I think even Mumbai Police big wigs should be happy if CBI takes over since the three Khan Musketeers and the Bollywood servants have infiltrated the Police.”

On Friday, Swamy had acknowledged a follower’s conspiracy theory on Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged murder.

This came just a day after the BJP MP wrote a two-page letter to PM Modi demanding a CBI inquiry as he said, “Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput.”

Earlier this month, Swamy had launched a stunning attack on three of the biggest names of Bollywood by calling them ‘three musketeers’ of the Hindi film industry on the ‘so-called’ suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.