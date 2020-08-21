Sushant Singh Rajput dated Sara Ali Khan, dumped Kedarnath co-star publicly: Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claim about Saif Ali Khan’s daughter

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has made a sensational claim saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was in a romantic relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who dumped her Kedarnath co-star later after Sushant’s film Sonchiriya flopped. Kangana’s critics have quickly termed her claim as ‘absurd’ and ludicrous.’

Kangana shared a news article based on a claim made by one Samuel Haokip, who is being described as Sushant’s friend. She said, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”

Sara’s debut film was Kedarnath, which had performed exceedingly well at the box office. Samuel took to Instagram to claim that both Sushant and Sara were madly in love during the shooting of the film. He wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love…they were inseparable…so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

He continued, “Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s family…be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia.”

Sara had recently taken to Instagram to share a couple of photos of Sushant and Saif Ali Khan together to highlight rare similarities between the two. She had written, “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques.”

Sara had concluded her post saying that the film Dil Bechara was the last thing in common between them. She wrote, “This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara

❤️🙏🏻 Now on Disney Hotstar!”

Sushant had acted opposite Saif Ali Khan in his last film Dil Bechara, which was released after his death.