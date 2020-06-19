Supreme Court judges lose cool after lawyer allege preferential treatment to Arnab Goswami; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam Republic TV founder for shenanigans

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure after a lawyer accused the SC registry of according preferential treatment to listing Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami while hearing his case in April this year. This came weeks after TV actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed Goswami for shenanigans.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah asked lawyer Reepak Kansal, “You are unnecessarily dragging Registry into this. There were defects. How can you compare your Petition on One Nation One Ration Card to the plea of Arnab Goswami? What was the urgency? Why are you saying nonsensical things?”

Justice Nazeer, according to Livelaw website, pulled up Kansal as he said, “What is the urgency in your matter? It cannot be compared to Goswami’s case. All members of the registry work day and night to make your life easier. You are demoralising them. How can you say such things?”

The top court has reserved its order in the case. Kansal had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Registry to exercise fairness and impartiality while listing petitions.

The Supreme Court had come under plenty of criticism in April this year when it decided to hear Goswami plea seeking protection from arrest after multiple FIRs were filed against him for promoting religious hatred during his coverage of the Palghar lynching. Goswami was also accused of using the derogatory language for Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The Supreme Court had granted Goswami three-week protection from arrest.

Days later, the top court had rejected Goswami’s pleas seeking quashing of FIRs filed against him and the transfer of the case to the CBI, which reports to the BJP government at the Centre.

Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.