Supreme Court criticises Mumbai police for placing Bihar Police officer probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in quarantine, wants them to behave in professional way

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Mumbai Police for placing a senior officer of the Bihar Police in quarantine after he reached Mumbai to carry out an investigation into the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The single bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, according to Livelaw, observed, “It did not send the right signal.” Justice Roy also pulled up the Mumbai Police and said that they must behave in a professional manner.

Justice Roy is hearing a petition filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police into the death of Sushant. Representing Rhea, lawyer Shyam Divan alleged connivance between late Sushant’s father and the Bihar government, adding that his client had been falsely implicated.

Rhea told the court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant until 8 June when she shifted to her own house in Mumbai with her belongings.

Justice Roy pulls up Mumbai Police and says that they must behave in a professional manner. SG Tushar Mehta interjects and states that one party wants Mumbai Police and other wants Bihar. “Centre only wants to investigate so that no evidence is destroyed”. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the central government had accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

Justice Roy said, “A talented and a gifted actor has passed away under unfortunate circumstances.”

The Bihar government was being represented by Mukul Rohatgi in the Supreme Court.

LIVE UPDATES:

13:00 PM: Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy grants no stay on investigation, despite Sr. Adv. Divan requesting for the same. SG Mehta submits that notification for CBI probe will be issued by end of the day. (LiveLaw)

12:59 PM: Supreme Court grants 3 days to all parties to file a Reply. State of Maharashtra to update on investigation by Mumbai Police. Matter to be listed next week. (LIVELAW)

12.55 PM : Justice Roy dictates order, “Serious allegations have been leveller against Petitioner. She has applied for transfer of proceedings from Patna to Mumbai. Bihar has entrusted it to CBI. SG Mehta submits that Centre has accepted CBI probe request.”