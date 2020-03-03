“Superb family”: Rare video of Nita Ambani dancing with Radhika Merchant, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and children Akash and Isha sets internet on fire

Rare do you see Nita Ambani enjoying her dance performance with all the other important ladies in her family. The last time she was seen dancing to a Bollywood number was during the wedding of one of Akash Ambani’s friends in October last year. One of the fan pages of Shloka Mehta has now shared a series of videos featuring the dance performance of Nita Ambani, who could be seen matching the steps of Shloka, Akash, daughter Isha and to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Sharing the videos, the fan page of Shloka Mehta wrote, “Ambani family hosted Shrimad Bhagwad Saptah at their residence Sea Wind to celebrate Kokila Aunty’s 86th birthday last week.”

In the video, Nita Ambani was seen draped in a blood-red saree worn in a Gujarati style and hair tied in a bun. Radhika and Isha were dressed in lehenga choli with their hair tied in a half ponytail. The colours they chose were pink, orange and red respectively. As for Shloka, the Amabni daughter-in-law had opted for a golden choli with a bright pink lehenga and dupatta for the grand affair. Her hair too was tied differently in a full ponytail.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Stay blessed. Spread the fragrance of Krishna’s love.” “Superb family,” wrote another fan. Another fan likened the Ambanis to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham family.

Last year in October, while attending the wedding of Dheer, a childhood friend of Shloka and Akash in Mumbai, both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo were seen dancing to a popular track from Kisna. Film producer Tanuj Garg, a close friend of Dheer’s socialite mother Chhaya Momaya, had shot the video and shared it on his Instagram page.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta. She got married to Akash in March this year with the who’s who of global politics, entertainment, business, politics and sports attending their wedding. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends.

Ever since they got married, they have become one of the most sought after celebrity couples.