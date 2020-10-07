Suhana Khan’s presence with Dad Shah Rukh Khan proves lucky as KKR beat Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK; days after receiving support from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Suhana Khan’s presence with Dad Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday night turned out to be incredibly lucky Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL competition in Abu Dhabi. This was days after Suhana received support from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she launched a stunning attack against her haters.

As Kolkata Knight Riders began their defence of 167 runs, Shah Rukh and Suhana looked visibly tense. But King Khan was relieved as his side pulled off a thrilling 10-run win and occupied the third position in the points table. Rahul Tripathi was declared Man Of The Match for his 51-ball 81 runs.

Tripathi said that performing in front of ‘Shah Rukh sir’ was special for him.

Here are some adorable photos of Shah Rukh and Suhana.

(Photos courtesy: BCCI)