Suhana Khan’s absence matters little as Shah Rukh Khan’s personal magic motivates KKR players to register another big win in IPL; Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni extends support

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday registered another stunning win in the ongoing IPL competition. However, the KKR’s feat came even in the absence of their lucky mascot, Suhana Khan, who was not seen accompanying her star father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the stadium. Suhana was recently in the news after she decided to slam her haters, who mocked her for her dark skin. The star daughter had received support from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she launched a stunning attack against her haters.

Saturday’s victory for the KKR assumed significance given that Kings XI Punjab appeared all set to secure an easy victory against Shah Rukh Khan’s team. However, their sudden batting collapse meant that they lost their fifth consecutive match in the competition. This time by just two runs. Dinesh Karthik was adjudged Man Of The Match for his heroic knock.

Suhana was not in the ground to cheer up the KKR players on Saturday. But her absence did not matter in the end as King Khan’s magic was enough to motivate the players to register their fourth victory in the competition. They have now won four out of their six matches and are comfortably placed at the third position in the points table.

(All photos: BCCI)