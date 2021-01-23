Subhash Ghai turns emotional on Indian Idol after contestant performs song featuring late Rishi Kapoor, Tina Ambani in presence of Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya

Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Saturday night became emotional as he struggled to express his reaction to a performance by an Indian Idol contestant from his film Karz starring late Rishi Kapoor and Tina Ambani, then Tina Munim. Ghai, who was the special guest of the Saturday episode, was left overwhelmed by contestant Mohammad Danish, who performed the song Ek Hasina Thi from Karz. As Ghai shared his association with Rishi Kapoor, Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya too became emotional, making the atmosphere sombre.

No sooner did the contestant finish his performance, Ghai said, “I’ve become very emotional after listening to this music because I still remember that our set was also like this. I was only thinking of Rishi Kapoor when you were singing this song.”

Ghai said that he wanted to dedicate the entire episode of Saturday’s Indian Idol to Rishi Kapoor. He continued with a heavy voice, “My friendship with him lasted for 30-40 years. We did only one film, which is in front of you, Karz.”

Recalling the incident of how he managed to convince Rishi for the lead role in Karz, Ghai said, “When I first narrated the story of Karz to Rishi Kapoor, I realised that he had got inside the story emotionally more than me. I had no doubt in my mind that he was the correct artist for my film. This was the first film in my production under the banner of Mukta Arts.”

Rishi Kaporo had died on 30 April last year after battling leukaemia for two years. Reacting to her death, Tina Ambani had written, “Devastated that you’re gone Chintu. Thank you for the movies, the memories, the sheer joy of knowing you for a lifetime. Love always. Om shanti.”

Besides Karz, Tina and Rishi Kapoor had also shared screen space in other films such as Bade Dilwala, Yeh Vaada Raha among others.