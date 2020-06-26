“Stop spreading fake news” : More public shaming for Arnab Goswami; days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s former co-star slam Republic TV founder for antics

By
JKR Staff
-
0

An IPS officer deployed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has publicly shamed Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV for peddling fake news. This was after Goswami’s Hindi TV channel, Republic Bharat, was called out for allegedly running fake news about slain Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in the Dooru area of Anantnag district.

 

The viral screenshot of Republic Bharat claimed, “J&K: Ajay Pandita’s house ransacked in Anantnag.” Pandita was shot dead by unknown assailants on 8 June when he was sitting in his mango orchard.

No sooner did Republic Bharat’s screenshot emerge on social media, Anantnag’s police chief Sandeep Chaudhary took to Twitter to call out the lies spread by Arnab Goswami’s TV channel. Chaudhary, who is the SSP of Anantnag, tweeted, “Stop spreading fake news @republic. His house is safe. Find attached pictures of the house of Late Shri Ajay Pandita.”

Chaudhary also shared the photos of late Pandita’s house, which looked safe. While posting the photo, the Anantnag SSP wrote, “Photos clicked by the SHO at 10:30 PM today.”

Chaudhary has since then deleted his tweets. But his tweets are reproduced here. 

However, Chaudhary’s brutal response to Republic Bharat’s fake news evoked plenty of response with many demanding a filing of another criminal FIR against Goswami. User Nishant Pant wrote, “Can you then file a suo moto FIR against #PagalArnab for running a fake news that too with no shred of evidence with an intent to flare up sentiments?? If police can’t touch him due to his connections & he continues to peddle fake news what weight does this tweet of yours carry??”

Another user, Advocate Saurabh Shukla, wrote, “Thanks brother @Sandeep_IPS_JKP for exposing the lies of Republic TV, this is how they spread the fake news and leads to communal riots.”

Goswami is already facing several FIRs for using his TV broadcast to promote hatred against the Muslim community. He has already faced intense grilling by the Mumbai Police on two occasions.

Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

“Sonu Nigam publicly defended MeToo predator Anu Malik”: Sona Mohapatra launches tirade after T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar calls Bollywood singer...

Entertainment

Insult of Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif: Supreme Court stays investigation against Mukesh Ambani-owned News18 India anchor Amish Devgan until 8 July

Entertainment

“Issue a public apology”: Unilever faces public backlash after it announces to change ‘Fair & Lovely” brand amidst Black Lives Matter campaign

Coronavirus Pandemic

Lockdown 5? All regular time-tabled trains for journey between 1 July and 12 August cancelled

Entertainment

Actress Kavita Kaushik makes stunning revelation on bullying amidst raging debate on nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; FIR star had slammed Arnab Goswami...

Entertainment

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launches extraordinary attack on Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government with ‘Naxalite’ and ‘Shree 420’ jibes, questions Modi government’s action against Ramdev’s...

Entertainment

Netizens mourn death of Siya Kakkar, 16-year-old TikTok star reportedly commits suicide days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Education

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: Government tells Supreme Court Indian Certificate of Secondary Education to cancel ICSE ISC Exams; Results 2020 @ cisce.org

Education

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Massive announcement by government in Supreme Court, says all CBSE pending exams cancelled @ cbse.nic.in

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here