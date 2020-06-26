“Stop spreading fake news” : More public shaming for Arnab Goswami; days after FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s former co-star slam Republic TV founder for antics

An IPS officer deployed in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has publicly shamed Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV for peddling fake news. This was after Goswami’s Hindi TV channel, Republic Bharat, was called out for allegedly running fake news about slain Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in the Dooru area of Anantnag district.

The viral screenshot of Republic Bharat claimed, “J&K: Ajay Pandita’s house ransacked in Anantnag.” Pandita was shot dead by unknown assailants on 8 June when he was sitting in his mango orchard.

No sooner did Republic Bharat’s screenshot emerge on social media, Anantnag’s police chief Sandeep Chaudhary took to Twitter to call out the lies spread by Arnab Goswami’s TV channel. Chaudhary, who is the SSP of Anantnag, tweeted, “Stop spreading fake news @republic. His house is safe. Find attached pictures of the house of Late Shri Ajay Pandita.”

Chaudhary also shared the photos of late Pandita’s house, which looked safe. While posting the photo, the Anantnag SSP wrote, “Photos clicked by the SHO at 10:30 PM today.”

Chaudhary has since then deleted his tweets. But his tweets are reproduced here.

However, Chaudhary’s brutal response to Republic Bharat’s fake news evoked plenty of response with many demanding a filing of another criminal FIR against Goswami. User Nishant Pant wrote, “Can you then file a suo moto FIR against #PagalArnab for running a fake news that too with no shred of evidence with an intent to flare up sentiments?? If police can’t touch him due to his connections & he continues to peddle fake news what weight does this tweet of yours carry??”

Can you then file a suo moto FIR against #PagalArnab for running a fake news that too with no shred of evidence with an intent to flare up sentiments?? If police can’t touch him due to his connections & he continues to peddle fake news what weight does this tweet of yours carry?? — Nishant Pant (@nishantpant_in) June 24, 2020

Another user, Advocate Saurabh Shukla, wrote, “Thanks brother @Sandeep_IPS_JKP for exposing the lies of Republic TV, this is how they spread the fake news and leads to communal riots.”

Thanks brother @Sandeep_IPS_JKP for exposing the lies of Republic TV, this is how they spread the fake news and leads to communal riots. — Adv. Saurabh Shukla ( YahwehYeshua ) (@VoiceOfJustic10) June 25, 2020

Goswami is already facing several FIRs for using his TV broadcast to promote hatred against the Muslim community. He has already faced intense grilling by the Mumbai Police on two occasions.

Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.