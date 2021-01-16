“Still in shock”: Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif mourn Bigg Boss talent manager’s tragic death

Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif have taken to their social media pages to mourn the tragic death of Pista Dhakad, the 23-year-old talent manager of Bigg Boss. Whilst there’s no clarity on the cause of her death, some media reports said that the bike she was travelling on met with an accident in Mumbai.

Several former Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to mourn Pista’s death. Himanshi, who took part in the Bigg Boss reality show’s 13th edition, shared a photo of Pista with Salman Khan and wrote, “RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain 😞 P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss.”

Shehnaaz Gill also wrote on Twitter, “Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who’s life you touched #RIP Pista.”

Another former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi wrote on Instagram as shared a photo of the late artist, “Thats @pista_dhakad 23yr old, a part of biggboss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl…. passed away last night 💔 Rest in Peace sweetheart #pistadhakad.”

Responding to her post, Gauhar Khan, a former winner of the same reality show, wrote, “Heart broken.” Former contestant Yuvika Chaudhary shared a throwback video of herself with Pista from their vacation in Goa and wrote, “why u left us so early 😢 still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro ❤️ 🙏@pista_dhakad.”

Pista had also worked on other reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice.