“Stick to our professional duties”: Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend told by minister to focus on his job after he tweets about IT raids on Pink actor

Sports coach Mathias Boe was abruptly told by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to focus on his national sporting duty after he sought help for his girlfriend following the Income Tax raids. This was after Boe tagged Rijiju in his tweet explaining how the IT raids had caused ‘unnecessary stress’ on Taapsee’s family.

The tweet by Boe read, “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something.”

Pat came a reply from Rijiju, who wrote, “Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports.”

The IT department raided at least 28 premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, his former business partners and KWAN Talent Management Company in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi. The IT department had released an extraordinary statement claiming a discrepancy of Rs. 650 crore in their recent raids. It was also claimed that the IT officials had found cash receipts of Rs. 5 crore from Taapsee.

Both Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap have been fierce critics of the Narendra Modi government and its policies.