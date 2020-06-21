“Stand with Sushant’s fans”: Salman Khan requests his fans amidst call for boycott in extraordinary online petition and removal of Being Human poster in Sushant Singh Rajput’s home state

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has issued an extraordinary request to his fans to stand with those grieving Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Salman’s request came hours after Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attacked the Dabangg star on the microblogging site holding him responsible for allegedly sidelining the Kai Po Che actor in Bollywood. In response Salman’s fans too trended hashtag #BeingHumanSalmanKhan.

Salman wrote on Twitter, “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Salman’s request to his fans came hours after angry supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly vandalised the Being Human store in Patna and forced to the owner to remove the Bollywood megastar’s poster.

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for the boycott of Salman Khan, Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar has garnered close to 40 lakh signatures. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are angry that their screen idol was allegedly discriminated by established actors and production houses because of his status as an outsider.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others.

The Mumbai Police is currently probing Sushant’s death and have already interrogated the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will also be probed by the Mumbai Police.