Speculation rife over Koffee With Karan’s uncertain future after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; video of Ranbir Kapoor lashing out at Karan Johar surfaces

Speculations are rife over the uncertain future of Koffee With Karan as a report claimed that the shooting for the next season of Star World show may not go ahead in the aftermath of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. What triggered the widespread speculations was a report by entertainment website Pinkvilla, which flashed the report claiming it to be ‘exclusive.’

Quoting sources, it said, “With the ongoing controversy around, the channel has decided to not shoot the sixth season anytime soon. They have expressed their concerns and are aware that the new season, if begun, will face a lot of ire from the audience and on social media. While the Coronavirus outbreak has also played spoilsport, several leading actors have also decided to not shoot for the show, because they don’t want to add more fuel to the fire. Now, Star has to take a call on whether they want to discontinue the show completely henceforth.”

Meanwhile, a video of actor Ranbir Kapoor slamming Karan Johar for his controversial show Koffee With Karan has surfaced. In the viral video, Ranbir is using disparaging words to lash out at Karan for making money out of a show at the cost of landing his guests in trouble. When asked if he is not tired of Koffee With Karan, Ranbir is heard saying, “I am. I am. ..I told him (Karan) I don’t want to come. Me and Anushka actually going to protest and get the entire film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He’s making money out of it. We come and get screwed through the air. It’s not right.”

When asked about the list of goodies in the gift hamper, Ranbir says, “Nothing, ghanta you get there. Same iPhone you are getting.”

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Koffee With Karan show faced considerable condemnation as old videos of Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the show appeared whereby they were seen making unflattering remarks about the Kai Po Che actor. Since then, Karan, Alia and Sonam have been facing unprecedented protests from fans, who held them responsible for causing grief to the late actor.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.