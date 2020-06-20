Spectacular twist in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case after psychiatrist’s revelation about former girlfriend; Kedarnath actor regretted breakup with Ankita Lokhande amidst her reported engagement

Sushant Singh Rajput had regretted breaking up with his childhood sweetheart Ankita Lokhande days before he ended his life by committing suicide. Sushant’s psychiatrist Kersi Chavda has reportedly made the sensational revelation while recording his statement before the Mumbai Police. Curiously, Sushant’s tragic death came just days after it was widely reported that Ankita had got engaged with a businessman Vicky Jain.

According to Times of India, Chavda told the police that Sushant, who was suffering from depression, couldn’t sleep during the night, adding that the Kai Po Che star had started developing strange thoughts.

Sushant’s psychiatrist also reportedly revealed that the actor had a few failed relationships after his breakup with Ankita. Among those he dated were his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and a director’s daughter. This, according to the Chavda, made him realise that no one loved him as much as his first girlfriend Ankita did.

The actor had also reportedly fallen out with his last rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was living with him at his Carter Road penthouse. Rhea, who was grilled for nine hours by the Bandra Police on Thursday, was the last person that Sushant had called before committing suicide.

In May, a photo by Ankita triggered speculations of her engagement with Vicky Jain after the former flaunted her engagement ring on Instagram. While sharing the photo, Ankita wrote, “very next level of your life will demand a different you.”

Earlier, Ankita had shared a photo of herself with Vicky with a long poetry.

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there somethin’ else you’re searchin’ for?

I’m falling

In all the good times I find myself

Longin’ for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy

Aren’t you tired tryin’ to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I’m falling

In all the good times I find myself

Longing for a change

And in the bad times I fear myself

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us

We’re far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

We’re far from… ❤️”

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

The Mumbai Police have begun its investigation into Sushant’s death. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the police will also investigate the ‘professional rivalry angle.’