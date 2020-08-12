Tina Ambani on Wednesday wrote an adorable note for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘rockstar’ friend Haseena Jethmalani on her birthday. Also joining her were Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita. Last month, Tina had written a heartfelt message for Shloka Mehta, wife of her nephew Akash Ambani, on her birthday.

Tina wrote, “Fabulous wife, mom and friend… yet a woman very much her own: bright and brilliant, sparky and svelte. Cheers to all the memories we’ve shared Has, and here’s to many more. Happy birthday 🤗❤️😘.”

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday @haseenajethmalani love n hugs 🤗 ❤️” Sunita Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Haseena 🤗” Haseena, the daughter-in-law of renowned lawyer late Ram Jethmalani, thanked Tina for her note as she wrote, “Love you loads.”

Elsewhere, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who confirmed the news of expecting her second child on Wednesday, too wished Haseena on her birthday by addressing her as a ‘rockstar.’ She updated her Insta story to share a photo of herself with Haseena as she wrote, “Happy Birthday rockstar.”

Haseena is a famous socialite and fashion designer and is married to lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani. She has three children including twins, who she had conceived through IVF. Speaking to DNA in 2010, Haseena had said, “I couldn’t conceive, so I took the help of IVF and Tony (Mahesh) was very supportive through it all. I think IVF is one of the ways forward for women but most people shy away from it as unfortunately there is a certain stigma attached to being infertile. Sadly, men blame the women for this. I found that it’s among the affluent set that men are less understanding, which was an eye-opener. I’d like to do more for IVF, like reaching out to anyone going through it as it’s an emotionally difficult time.”

Incidentally, Shloka Mehta’s husband and sister-in-law Isha too were born through IVF. Soon after her marriage, Isha had appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. Speaking to the magazine, she had made a startling revelation about herself and her brother Akash. She had said, “My parents had us after seven years of marriage, my twin Akash and I were IVF babies. When my mother finally had us, she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom.”

Last month, Tina had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note had come even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.