“Sonu Nigam publicly defended MeToo predator Anu Malik”: Sona Mohapatra launches tirade after T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar calls Bollywood singer ‘MeToo rapist’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at Sonu Nigam a day after Divya Khosla Kumar, the wife of India’s music magnate Bhushan Kumar, called him a ‘MeToo rapist.’ In a series of tweets, Sona said that Sonu had ‘publicly defended a multiple accused IndiaMeToo predator Anu Malik.’

Sona wrote, “Did anyone care that #SonuNigam publicly defended a multiple accused @IndiaMeToo predator Anu Malik & now claims to being in the possession & yet suppressing a video with incriminating evidence of another case? Do we really want the industry to get better?”

Sona said that the ‘Indian music industry has always been a subset, an extension of the film industry & hence places too much emphasis on film music & mirrors the systemic problems of the film industry too.’ This, she said, has created a ‘chronic lack of variety, quality & cultural influence in the recent past.’

Sona wrote, “The gatekeepers, tastemakers of the industry would only benefit by adopting more inclusive practices that welcome diversity. The gender disparity itself is telling, there are no more than 8 odd songs in female voices for every 100 released in the mainstream. This, from the industry that spawned titans like Lata Mangeshkar & Asha Bhosle is sad ?”

In an extraordinary video, Divya had launched a tirade against singer Sonu Nigam for threatening to make a video public about a woman, who made sexual harassment allegations against her husband. Divya asked if she should also accuse Sonu Nigam of MeToo allegations, adding that if this would make the Bollywood singer a rapist. The controversy surrounding Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar was triggered by the nepotism debate over the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.