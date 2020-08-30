“Sometimes success gets into your head,” says N Srinivasan after report said Suresh Raina quit IPL 2020 due to rift with MS Dhoni over hotel room

Chennai Super Kings owner and former BCCI President N Srinivasan has hinted at a rift between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina over the choice of a hotel room in the UAE. This, according to a report by the Outlook website, was the reason for Suresh Raina to sensationally quit this year’s IPL, scheduled to start from 19 September in Dubai.

Srinivasan was quoted as saying, “My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head.”

Raina had stunned everyone by returning from the UAE due to personal reasons. Many felt that his decision to quit the IPL may have been related to the scare surrounding COVID-19 after two Chennai Super Kings players namely Deepak Chahar and wicketkeeper-batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the virus.

But Srinivasan’s interview with Outlook has now revealed an embarrassing reason for leaving the IPL. Srinivasan was quoted as saying, “I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don’t know who is a passive carrier.”

According to the report, Raina found the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room with a balcony that Dhoni had been provided. The former India cricketer has not made any statement either confirming or refuting the reason.

Interestingly, Raina has always been deemed as a close confidant of Dhoni. He was quick to announce his own retirement from international cricket the day Dhoni called it quits. Raina had written, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!”