Some reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV, Times now “prima facie contemptuous”: Bombay High Court

JKR Staff
The Bombay High Court on Monday said that some reporting by Republic TV and Times Now against the Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case were “prima facie contemptuous” but the court refrained from taking any punitive measures against the two channels. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni was pronouncing its verdict on PILs seeking regulation of ‘media trial.’

The bench had reserved its verdict on the PILs on 6 November.

Chief Justice Dutta, according to Livelaw, said, “We have held that media trial runs counter to the program code framed under the Cable TV Act.. We have also issued guidelines for print and electronic media regarding the reporting of cases of death and suicide. We have made the Press Council of India guidelines applicable to the electronic media as well.”

The court observed that ‘press/media ought to avoid discussions, debates relating to criminal investigation and should confine only to informative reports in such matters in public interest.’

The court said that while reporting suicide, to suggest that the person was of weak character, should be avoided. The reconstruction of crime scenes, interviews with potential witnesses, leaking sensitive and confidential information should also be avoided.

