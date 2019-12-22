Snubbed by Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor made to feel special by Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta

Two days ago, when Sonam Kapoor cheekily asked Disha Patani why she had chosen to visit the former’s house when she was not around, the Bharat actress completely snubbed her by not replying to her comments. However, days later, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star was made to feel very special by Asia’s richest business family when Sonam attended a charity event organised by Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Dressed in metallic strapless gown and hair in loose curls, Isha looked stunningly beautiful. She completed her fashion statement by sporting matching necklace and danglers. In contrast, Sonam had chosen black lace high-neck and knee-length frock. Both Isha and Isha were seen posing for the camera together.

Sonam was accompanied by husband Anand Ahuja. However, Isha’s husband Anand Piramal was missing in action. Isha’s glamorous mother Nita Ambani too looked ravishing in her black chiffon full-length sleeveless gown and a ruffled sleeve on one arm. She completed her look with a diamond bracelet and an expensive clutch.

Isha’s sister-in-law Shloka Mehta arrived with husband Akash Ambani in black halter-neck and tasseled full-length gown with an interesting radio-shaped clutch.

Other top names attending the event were Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam’s family members including parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Kiara Advani and Swara Bhasker too attended the charity event organised by Isha.

Isha and Anand Piramal got married in December last year with the couple celebrating their first wedding anniversary on 12 December this year.