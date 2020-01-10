Smriti Irani’s extraordinary attack against Deepika Padukone for expressing solidarity with victims of JNU terror attack

Union Minister Smriti Irani has slammed Deepika Padukone for expressing solidarity with the victims of the JNU terror attack. Speaking at a function, Union Textiles and Women and Child Development told veteran journalist Prabhu Chawla that by visiting the JNU, Deepika had sided with anti-nationals.

Smriti Irani

She said, “I want to know what Deepika Padukone’s political affiliation is. Anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand, knew that you are going to sit with people who wanted the destruction of India, knew that you are going to stand with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed.

“She knew that she is standing with people..They hit girls at private parts with lathis. So she stood next to them. That’s her right. I can’t deny her that right.”

Irani continued, “It’s her right, go stand with the people who say Bharat tere tukde tukde honge. She made her political affiliation clear in 2011 that she supports the Congress party.”

A union minister launching a tirade against a top Bollywood celebrity shows why some of the big Bollywood names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been reluctant to criticise the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Deepika had earned plaudits earlier this week after she visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with the victims of Sunday night’s terror attack. Supporters of the BJP had threatened to boycott her film Chhapaak, which releases today.
Several top Bollywood names including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan too condemned the violence on the JNU campus.

