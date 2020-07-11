“Smart and well-read”: Tina Ambani pens heartfelt note and shares unseen photo to wish Shloka Mehta on her birthday even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani avoid pomp and show like 2019

Tina Ambani on Saturday wrote a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.

Calling Shloka ‘smart and well-read,’ Tina wrote, “Bright and open, warm and loving, smart and well-read… the most wonderful addition to the family. It’s been lovely to see you blossom over the years Shloka! On your special day, here’s wishing you love and laughter, happiness and joy in abundance.”

Reacting to Tina’s post, Neetu Kapoor too wrote, “Happy birthday @shloka11 ❤️😘”

Last year, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had made a great deal of their daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta’s first birthday since marrying their son Akash Ambani. The Ambanis had released an extraordinary video message wishing Shloka on her birthday. What had made the video even more special was Akash Ambani wishing his wife to bear his child by her next birthday.

Wishing her daughter-in-law, Mukesh Ambani had said last year, “Dear Shloka, wish you a very happy birthday on your first birthday as Mrs. Shloka Akash Ambani. May this year bring lots of happiness, love, peace and prosperity and I am sure that by the time I wish you next year, not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother. So this is an eventful year. All the very best beta.”

The cutest birthday wish was from her husband Aakash Ambani, who addressed her as Shloku. “You birthday is the biggest cause of my celebration throughout the year because that’s when I thank God every day for putting you on earth.

He had said, “I hope at the end, we will be creating a lot lot more memories, lot more news things in our life.”

Shloka has been away from public glare for several weeks. It remains to be seen if the Ambani family will release another video message to celebrate Shloka’s birthday this year.

Not too long ago, Tina Ambani wrote an adorable note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 11 March. Tina’s post had read, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always 💝”