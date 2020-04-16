Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra, who made MeToo allegations against Indian Idol judge Anu Malik, has defended actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on the latter’s call for genocide of Muslims. As expected, the singer is now facing brutal trolling for her ill-fated tweet in defence of a serial offender.

Mohapatra tweeted, “Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha.”

When reminded that Rangoli had called for the genocide of Muslims and journalists in India, Mohapatra issued a clarification in defence of her support for Kangana’s sister. She wrote, “I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this 👇🏾 for a number of reasons.”

She added, “-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress. – Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) – ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate.”

When one user objected to her support for Rangoli on genocide tweet, Mohapatra mistook her as being a Muslim since his Twitter username was partially written in Urdu. Mistaking him as Muslim, Mohapatra told the user that Islam needed a reform. She wrote, “I don’t think you can park this one on ‘Hindutva’/Hindus.U expect me to have a larger understanding of what the idea of Islam is?Start by calling out the morons in ur midst too? please. They exist.Your religion needs reforms big time.”

Kangana’s sister had triggered a huge controversy by calling for a genocide of Muslims, prompting the microblogging site Twitter to suspend her account. Twitterati had also urged the Mumbai Police to arrest Rangoli, who’s been working as Kangana’s spokesperson. Her tweet had read, ” “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors weent to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead… f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image. (sic).”

Here’s how Twitterati trolled Mohapatra for her stand on Rangoli.

Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don’t know if you’ve seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter! — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Shame! I almost regret supporting her for the @Kailashkher allegation. — Renison Pereira #TimesUpIndia (@Renison007) April 16, 2020

Genocide. Genocide is not freedom of speech or else we would have condemned action on Hitler too. — richa singh (@richa_singh) April 16, 2020

The bigot you are supporting defending her right to freedom of speech is a repeated offender. Being a woman she posted this horrendous discriminatory tweet & disrespected even people in their death thru a photoshopped picture. Do you agree with this 👇 Sonammohapatra? pic.twitter.com/darxHjdXqc — TheGodFather (@_TheGod_Father) April 16, 2020

Mohapatra had accused Indian Idol judge Anu Malik and singer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct. Sony TV was later forced to discontinue with Malik’s services as the reality show’s judge after Mohapatra launched a campaign against him and the TV channel.