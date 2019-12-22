Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a couple of photos of her claiming to ‘channel’ her ‘inner Sona Mohapatra’ ahead of taking her play Medea outside Mumbai. But little did she realise that her post with an explicit reference to Sona will evoke quick reactions from the popular singer. Soon, the public exchange of words between Ira and Sona descended to the level where Sona ‘complained’ about being called an ‘aunty’ by Ira.

Sharing her photos, Ira wrote, “Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra 🙈 First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty❤ No nerves.” In the photos, Ira was seen prancing about a lawn in a golden and black bralette top. With photography courtesy @photographybyroozbeh, the barely-there lace black skirt revealed black calf-high boots while the twirl accentuated Ira’s maroon-red hair.

No sooner did she share the photos, Sona reacted, “Ahaaaa!!! Be Fearless & Free, always, Ira kutty. 🤘🏾🎵♥️” Sona added, “& you’ve never ever called me aunty, so don’t bother now too. no be politically correct I say!” Not to be outwitted by Sona, Aamir’s star daughter replied, “I always call you aunty🙈 glad you haven’t noticed.” Sona shot back, “maasi be my preferred desi choice if you insist.”

Ira has had to face her own share of trolling because of her decision to share bold photos on Instagram. She was instantly accused of emulating Disha Patani.

Ira’s directorial venture Medea is being produced by Sarika under her new banner NautankiSa Productions. The lead cast of Medea includes Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech, Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Nolan Lewis, Rohini Raja and Divyesh Vijayakar among others. Medea will be played in several cities across India starting December this year.