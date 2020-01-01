Singer Sona Mohapatra slut-shamed for bold photo-shoot, refuses to conform to fans’ idea of ‘worthy woman’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at her critics who slut-shamed her for posting photos in a bikini. Sona, who was recently in the news for dragging cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar while attacking Indian Idol for hiring Anu Malik as a judge, told her critics that she refused to be a woman, who conformed to their idea of ‘worthy woman.’

Sona wrote, “I shared some #SonaOnTheRocks pics yesterday & many wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a different type of person, didn’t expect this from you?! “. Many sent 😍, ❤️& 🔥too! I am grateful for all categories of people writing in. The first show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman.

“The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman.. your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine, no apologies from me therefore.

For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!! You give me strength everyday.

I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. (sic)”

In the photos shared by Sona, she was seen dressed in a black monokini while posing for the camera at a beach. No sooner did share the photos, she started facing brutal trolling with many mocking her for choosing to go for a bold photoshoot at her age. One fan wrote, “What the fu** u r doing!!! What’s wrong with you . Shame, shame. How desperate you are for attention.” Another wrote, “I am a huge fan.. And love all ur pics as u carry anything u wear pretty good.. But sorry Sona.. U messed it up this time. Not coz its a Bikini. But u couldn’t carry it well.. Honest opinion.”

In November last year, Sona had courted yet another controversy after she posted a sarcasm-laden post aimed at pop star Katy Perry. Within moments of her social media post, she began to face incessant trolling.