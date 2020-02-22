Police in Mumbai have said that the manager of popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai due to drug overdose. 30-year-old Soumya Zoheb Khan was found dead Mika’s studio in Mumbai’s Four Bungalows area. Soumya lived on the first floor of Singh’s studio at Bungalow no. 19.

Inspector P Bhosle said that Soumya was under depression and died due to drug overdose. Her body was later handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab

“The incident happened on February 2. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report,” another police officer was quoted by news agency PTI.

Mika had shared the news of Soumya’s death on 3 February. Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh . Very sad to Announce that , Our dear @saumya.samy has left us for heavenly abode, leaving behind with us her Beautiful memories she left this world at a very young age. May God bless her soul rest in peace . My heartfelt condolences to her family and her husband.”

Cops, who investigated her case said that Saumya had returned from an overnight party at 7 am on 3 February. She was found dead when workers on the ground floor went to inquire at around 10.15 pm at the first floor.

