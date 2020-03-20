Singer Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for coronavirus, trolled for hiding travel history since returning from London, politicians and bureaucrats attended her 5-star party

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor has issued a clarification after testing positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. She is accused of hiding her travel history after returning from London on 15 March. The famous Bollywood singer had also reportedly organised a party at a five-star hotel in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to issue a detailed clarification. She wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

She urged people to voluntarily isolate themselves and get tested in the event that they had signs of coronavirus. “At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.”

She concluded her social media post by wishing ‘everyone good health.’

A report by India Today said that the 41-year-old singer did not inform authorities about her travel history. She also hosted a lavish party at a five-star hotel, attended by her friends, bureaucrats and politicians.

Kanika is facing social media backlash for allegedly hiding her travel history and throwing a lavish party.

My colleague @ShivendraAajTak has learnt that #KanikaKapoor escaped screening at Lucknow airport, by colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom. Time to find & penalise these others culpable too. https://t.co/eelFClXFvG — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19

She returned from UK on Sunday, hidden her travel history from the authorities.

she stayed in 5 Star hotel,attended or thrown a party with 100 people.

Celebrities should set an example for society to follow but NO..

Criminal act😡 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) March 20, 2020

Apparently bollywood playback singer #KanikaKapoor of ‘BabyDoll’, ‘Kamlee’ & ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’ fame returned to #Lucknow from #London, escaped from #Lucknow airport, hosted a party for few dozens & is now diagnosed positive of #coronavirus. God save india from these idiots. pic.twitter.com/wTSp1a6wky — Jammu Tweeter (@jammu_tweeter) March 20, 2020

News agency IANS reported that medical officials were placed in a quandary, not knowing how they can trace those who came in contact with Kanika since her arrival from London a week ago.