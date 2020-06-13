“Simply unbeatable”: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Rishi Kapoor’s rare talent in emotional post days after former co-star’s tragic death to leukaemia

It’s been more than a month since Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling leukaemia for more than two years. But Amitabh Bachchan, who shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in a series of films, still hasn’t been able to recover from the trauma of his former co-star’s death. This was evident from the Bollywood megastar’s recent social media post as he recalled Rishi Kapoor’s rare talent.

Sharing a throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor performing at a public event, Bachchan wrote, “No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable.”

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s death on 30 April, Bachchan had said that he was ‘destroyed‘ by the news. Taking to his blog, Bachchan had written, “I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face..But I am certain .. when he went ,he must have gone with a gentle smile …”

In another post, Bachchan had written, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..I am destroyed !”

Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were last seen together in the film 102 Not Out playing the character of the latter’s father. 77-year-old Bachchan had earlier appeared alongside Rishi Kapoor in films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Amar Akbar Anthony among others.

On the work front, Bachchan’s film Gulabo Sitabo also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana was recently released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor recently announced that he will soon start shooting for the new edition of his Sony TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.