Siddharth Shukla’s shocking confession, tells Shehnaaz Gill that he’s ‘rotting’ from within due to his smoking habits

Siddharth Shukla on Thursday made a stunning confession about his deteriorating health as he told Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif that smoking was having a devastating effect on his health. He said, “I know I am rotting.”

During a conversation with Shehnaaz, Siddharth Shukla opened up, “This is the reality. If I don’t say it, I will be lying to myself. I have an attachment with you…I am talking about myself. If you want to hear it, hear it or if you don’t then don’t. The attachment I have with you, I have never had that attachment with any other person. That’s the kind of attachment I have with you. It’s the same attachment that I have with my cigarettes.”

Then came the shocking revelation about his health by Siddharth, who said, “Now, I don’t feel like smoking anymore. I know I’m rotting. I know it’s causing problems to me. I don’t want to smoke. But I still go and smoke despite knowing that this will cause a problem to me. For as long as you and I are inside this house, I will not want to see you in any problems. This is my truth involving you.”

Far from sympathising with Siddharth, Shehnaaz told him that he always played a game even in a personal relationship. She said, “You are possessive even of those who are close to you and part of your team.”

The relationship between Siddharth and Shehnaaz has taken a hit in the last few days after the former objected to his growing proximity with his rival Asim Riaz. Even on Thursday, a peeved Siddharth was seen expressing his frustration on seeing Shehnaaz engaged in a conversation with Asim.

Siddharth appeared rattled all throughout the episode on Thursday night seemingly because of his strained relationship with Shehnaaz, who was seen playing along with the former’s rivals namely Asim, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh.