Siddharth Shukla’s sensational claim, says Rashami Desai stalked her till Goa

Siddharth Shukla on Sunday night made a sensational claim stating that Rashami Desai had once stalked her all the way to Goa. This was after the two Bigg Boss contestants were seen fighting all over again during the Weekend Ka Vaar show hosted by Salman Khan.

The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Siddharth losing his cool over Rashami’s attempts to dig the past. Siddharth was heard saying angrily that he will also spill the beans about his past relationship with Rashami adding that he will also reveal the fact that Rashami had once stalked her till Goa.

Many have suspected that Siddharth and Rashmai may have been in a relationship before taking part in the Colors TV’s reality show. The differences between the two were evident even on Sunday night when Rashami tore up the photo with Siddharth. The photo in question has both of them shooting a romantic video as part of a Bigg Boss task. Rashami termed the photo as a reminder of her unethical past.

In the upcoming episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen entering the house and flirting with Siddharth all over again. She will also be seen slamming her former friend Rashami for her inconsistencies and decision to fall for Arhaan Khan, who had reportedly betrayed her on several occasions.

The Sunday night’s show saw Salman Khan enter the house and perform household chores on behalf of the housemates. Salman was seen cleaning the dishes and washroom to prove a point to housemates. This was after this week’s captain, Shehnaaz Gill, complained that housemates had turned non-cooperative and not discharging their individual duties.