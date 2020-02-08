Siddharth Shukla’s selfishness exposed by Asim Riaz , who makes stunning disclosure in front of Shilpa Shetty inside Bigg Boss house

The rivalry between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house has been the most talked about topic on social media fans severely divided over their loyalty to their respective stars. While their respective fans have made separate claims declaring both their screen idols’ supremacy, Asim Riaz on Saturday night truly proved why he’s become an internet sensation. This was after he exposed Siddharth Shukla’s selfishness by revealing a fact, which has been a secret up until now. Asim did so in front of actress Shilpa Shetty, who entered the house on Saturday night.

When Shilpa asked contestants to share their most memorable moments during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, Siddharth referred to his stay in the secret house while undergoing medical treatment for his typhoid. Referring to a particular incident, Siddharth said that he noticed that Shehnaaz was missing him and this made him feel good learning that he was able to form such bonding with her.

Shilpa then turned her attention to Asim, who stunned everyone by revealing about an incident involving him and Siddharth. The contestant from Jammu and Kashmir said that his most memorable moment was when after winning the Sultani Akhada task he could not see the pain of defeat on the face of Siddharth Shukla, who was his best friend in the house then. Asim told Shilpa that his friendship with Siddharth meant him so much that he gifted his medal to Siddharth saying that ‘this is for you brother.’

This revelation will earn him plenty of plaudits since this was never broadcast on Colors TV, which has faced widespread condemnation for making desperate attempts to portray Siddharth Shukla in a good light. The channel has been called biased in favour of Siddharth. Both Asim and Rashami Desai had called out the channel’s biases last week.

Perhaps to hide his embarrassment caused by Asim’s sensational revelation, Siddharth said that his worst memory in the house was when the former ‘betrayed’ him. Asim said that his worst memory was to see Himanshi Khurana go.

Shilpa Shetty shot to fame after taking part in the UK edition of Bigg Boss, called Big Brother. She has also hosted at least one edition of Bigg Boss in the past.