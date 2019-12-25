Siddharth Shukla’s on-screen mother confirms Rashami Desai’s allegations, reveals past

Siddharth Shukla’s on-screen mother Vaishnavi Mahant has sensationally confirmed allegations made by Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss show about the former’s behaviour as a bully. One of Rashami Desai’s fan pages has shared a video of Mahant, who played the role of Siddharth’s mother in Dil Se Dil Tak. In the video, Vaishnavi is seen talking about Siddharth’s behaviour during the shooting of Dil Se Dil Tak also featuring Rashami Desai in a lead role.

Vaishnavi is heard saying, “He had a problem with a male co-star. He, Siddharth, even misbehaved with him. In my opinion, Siddharth was to be blamed here. That boy (Siddharth’s co-star) was doing his work and Siddharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets in front of everyone. He (Siddharth) would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. That boy (Siddharth’s co-star) wasn’t a newcomer. He had acted before. So, I thought that was unprofessional (on Siddharth Shukla’s part) because that boy later refused to work with Siddharth.”

Siddharth had exhibited exactly the same behavioural traits inside the Bigg Boss house last week. Siddharth was seen continuously making fun of Rashami by teasing her with aisi ladki (such type of girl) remarks. He was seen using the words repeatedly every time Rashami came in his sight. Later in the programme, Siddharth had launched a physical assault on Rashami’s friend Arhaan and torn his shirt.

Vaishnavi ma’am was playing shukla’s mother role in #dilsediltak show. Let’s see this video. Shuklas bad behavior of co star and Junior’s. vikas gupta is also know this fact but vikas protect shukla.#biggboss13 #bb13 pic.twitter.com/wREm8ZNrSd — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 24, 2019

Host Salman Khan had later admonished Rashami after Siddharth showed the Bollywood megastar his place. Salman’s helplessness in dealing with Siddharth’s violence throughout this season has prompted many to conclude that the Bollywood megastar may be compelled by limitations since he has a lot to lose financially if he decided to go against his employer, Colors TV. Last week, several media reports claimed that Salman had begun admonishing Siddharth when he allegedly received a message in his earpiece. This, according to reports, prompted him to change his tone as he shifted his anger towards Rashami, who was the aggrieved party in the last week’s fight.

Earlier this week, Rashami was heard confiding in Arhaan Khan by claiming that Siddharth was sacked twice (from Dil Se Dil Tak show). “Once, he returned because of the channel, while on the other occasion he had to apologise…He would also harass another co-star. That also caused quite a lot of issues prompting the TV channel to hold two meetings,” Rashami had told Arhaan.

Both Rashami and Siddharth started this season of Bigg Boss with bitter fights. Salman Khan had told Rashami over the weekend to sort out their past hinting that both of them may have been in a romantic relationship.