Siddharth Shukla’s incredible generosity leaves Paras Chhabra in tears, hailed as hero on Twitter

Siddharth Shukla may have earned the reputation of being violent and abusive inside the Bigg Boss house, but his latest act of generosity has made him a hero. This was after Siddharth used his special power as an elite club member to save Paras Chhabra from eviction this week.

Paras has been locked inside a jail within the Bigg Boss house along with Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. Three elite club members namely Siddharth, Asim and Rashami Desai will have to fight it out to grab the key to free one housemate from the jail. The freed contestant will enjoy protection from this week’s eviction.

As Siddharth beat Asim to get hold of the key, he decided to save Paras, who later confessed that the former’s gesture had left him in tears. As Siddharth opened the jail’s door to free Paras thereby saving him from the eviction, the latter commented, “You will make me cry.”

Later Paras was seen crying. When a contestant asked him the reason for his emotional breakdown, he said, “I did not expect this (from Siddharth).”

Earlier, explaining his reason to save Paras, Siddharth was heard saying to Asim, “I have to save Paras because Paras had saved me. I wouldn’t get another opportunity.”

Siddharth’s gesture has made him a hero on social media as fans applauded his generosity.

‘A friend in need is a friend indeed.’ #SidharthShukla has proved it. Both, #ParasChhabra and Sid have stood by each other just like #SidHearts and #ParasArmy. It’s an emotional day for me. Abracadabra is in top 5 baby! Love u Sid!!! @RealVinduSingh @OfficialSidFC pic.twitter.com/VQorpX9xaD — Paras Chhabra Army (@paras_army) February 6, 2020

I had tears in my eyes wen #ParasChhabra was crying.

What an underrated bond #SidPa

I wish I had seen their more n more bromance❤️ in #BB13@sidharth_shukla earned evn more respect by saving Paras.I am so overwhelmed!@paras_army congratulations well deserved immunity. @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/5zMwbKkVfy — TrulyYours (@MizSlay) February 6, 2020

Really felt the pain when paras was crying😢#ParasChabbra — Samiksha Pate (@SamikshaPate) February 6, 2020

Sid is a true friend. He saved Paras. Paras is in Top 4 now. I m shocked Sana was not hurt this time. She was fighting with Asim.#SIDNAAZ were together. Sid is confident Sana will be saved this week. Even Sana looks confident. Paras was crying. He never thought Sid will save him. — Raja Ram Verma (@RajaRam07778608) February 6, 2020

Siddharth and Paras had started the competition with bitter fights. But both became close friends as the show moved on.