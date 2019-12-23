Did Siddharth Shukla’s ‘friend’ Paras Chhabra issued ‘rape threats’ to Asim Riaz’s sister? Angry fans contact Mumbai Police for action

The goings-on in the Bigg Boss house have taken a dangerous twist after fans of Asim Riaz sensationally alleged that Siddharth Shukla’s new ‘friend’ Paras Chhabra had issued rape threats to the former’s sister. The latest allegation assumes significance in light of a full-blown fight between Asim and Paras inside the Bigg Boss house last week.

The fight between Asim and Paras had even dominated the proceedings during the Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. During the fight, Asim had lost his cool and charged at Paras in anger saying that he will not tolerate such comments against his sister. However, since Colors TV had beeped out the objectionable words, it wasn’t clear as to what exactly was uttered by Paras.

Asim’s fans have now taken to Twitter alleging that the objectionable words uttered by Paras were the rape threats for the former’s sister. Many attacked Colors TV for ‘normalising’ crimes against women while others lashed out at female contestants such as Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh and Shefali Jariwala for either supporting Paras for his insulting comments for Asim Riaz or choosing to look the other way when asked to take a stand. Some fans have also tagged the Mumbai Police seeking action against Paras.

Unfortunately I couldnt add the scene(due to video being too long)where Asim went outside to cool off, but paras and Sid followed him out which led to the tea throwing fight#ISupportAsim pic.twitter.com/sixGxVW9eJ — upen goswami (@upendragoswami3) December 22, 2019

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz lashed out at Siddharth Shukla for supporting Paras despite the latter issuing rape threats to his sister. He wrote, “See Sidharth shamelessly supporting paras. They both compliment each other. What a disgrace!” Umar had earlier said that Paras was lucky that Asim did not punch him.

oye ghatiya nihayti besharm log @ColorsTV Walon😡 isko nikalo jldi se #Paras ko #Mahira ye Girl ke nam par dhabba😡 ladki ho ke ye sabh sun rhi ha , support kar rhi hai😡😡😡😡, @MumbaiPolice Arrest This Guy , He threatened Rape to #AsimRiaz‘s Sister on National television — QueenRu😎😘🥰 (@QueenRu0123) December 23, 2019

I hate you ! Asim’s behaviour is justified I can’t take a word like that against my sis or mom and would have punched him in the face#ISupportAsim — Sufiyan Shaikh (@Sufiyan08333033) December 22, 2019

Everyone, do not ignore this!#ParasChhabra said about Asim’s family “Iski Pe Jaane Ka Shauk Kisko Hai?”

Can you imagine after giving rape threats to Asim’s sister, he says he is not interested?

PARAS is a bigger vermin than SHUKLA, period!#ISupportAsim #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Bigg Boss World (@BiggBossWorld) December 22, 2019

Letting asshole Paras sit & SPEAK after threatening to r*pe #AsimRiaz ‘s sister on national TV, you’re NORMALIZING rape culture & @Sudhanshu_Vats should be ashamed. How far will U go 4 TRP? Asim never starts. @BeingSalmanKhan what if Arpita was there? @JessuGeorge#ISupportAsim — Fare (@Fare74454045) December 22, 2019

Who is this rapist mind paras chabra he should be arrested Immediately bcoz he threatened asim riaz to rape his sister on National TV #ISupportAsim — Syeda Anum Rizvi 🇵🇰 (@anum85228601) December 22, 2019

Hey @MumbaiPolice I request to u please arrest Sidharth Shukla From @BiggBoss house. He does physical violence with rest of the contestants ..@ColorsTV & Makers completely supports Him 🙏 Copy & paste#ArrestSidShukla #BB13 #ForeverWithAsim — Team Asim Riaz 🇮🇳🥇🇮🇳 (@AsimRiazOffici1) December 22, 2019

Salman Khan and Colors TV have come under severe attack from Bigg Boss fans for condoning the ‘bullying’ behaviour of Siddharth Shukla and people close to him such as Paras and Mahira.