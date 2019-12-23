Did Siddharth Shukla’s ‘friend’ Paras Chhabra issued ‘rape threats’ to Asim Riaz’s sister? Angry fans contact Mumbai Police for action

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The goings-on in the Bigg Boss house have taken a dangerous twist after fans of Asim Riaz sensationally alleged that Siddharth Shukla’s new ‘friend’ Paras Chhabra had issued rape threats to the former’s sister. The latest allegation assumes significance in light of a full-blown fight between Asim and Paras inside the Bigg Boss house last week.

Siddharth Shukla

The fight between Asim and Paras had even dominated the proceedings during the Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. During the fight, Asim had lost his cool and charged at Paras in anger saying that he will not tolerate such comments against his sister. However, since Colors TV had beeped out the objectionable words, it wasn’t clear as to what exactly was uttered by Paras.

Asim’s fans have now taken to Twitter alleging that the objectionable words uttered by Paras were the rape threats for the former’s sister. Many attacked Colors TV for ‘normalising’ crimes against women while others lashed out at female contestants such as Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh and Shefali Jariwala for either supporting Paras for his insulting comments for Asim Riaz or choosing to look the other way when asked to take a stand. Some fans have also tagged the Mumbai Police seeking action against Paras.

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz lashed out at Siddharth Shukla for supporting Paras despite the latter issuing rape threats to his sister. He wrote, “See Sidharth shamelessly supporting paras. They both compliment each other. What a disgrace!” Umar had earlier said that Paras was lucky that Asim did not punch him.

Here’s how Asim’s fans have reacted with astonishing allegations against Paras.

Salman Khan and Colors TV have come under severe attack from Bigg Boss fans for condoning the ‘bullying’ behaviour of Siddharth Shukla and people close to him such as Paras and Mahira.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here