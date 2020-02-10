Siddharth Shukla’s detractors erupt in joy after Jasmin Bhasin ‘thrown out’ of Naagin 4, say ‘karma hit her’ for making fun of Rashami Desai

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Remember Siddharth Shukla’s friend Jasmin Bhasin, who entered the house as a guest but faced widespread flak for speaking ill about Rashami Desai as she found herself engaged in a bitter fight with her former-costar. Now, Siddharth Shukla’s detractors have erupted in joy after media reports said that Jasmin has exited the popular Colors TV series Naagin 4. Twitterati has termed Jasmin’s exit karma punishing the popular actress for defending Siddharth’s abusive and violent behaviour.

Siddharth Shukla

Confirming the news of her exit from Naagin 4, Jasmin had recently told a newspaper, “My role was to add to the mystery. The audience was supposed to think that I am a Naagin 4 and in a surprising turn of events, Nia was to be revealed as one. The show is full of twists and this was one of them. What happens to Nayantara is a mystery and it will unfold on its own. For me, my journey on the show was always meant to be this way.”

When Jasmin entered the Bigg Boss house in late December, she was seen showing complete disregard to the game’s rules and had given advice to Siddharth and how his abusive behaviour was making him look bad outside the show. At one point, she had also joined Siddharth to make fun of Rashami Desai. By her own admission, Jasmin told Shehnaaz Gill that she was jealous of her since the former had the same ‘friendship’ with Siddharth at one point of time. In reply, Shehnaaz said that she too was now jealous of her upon learning about Jasmin’s past relationship with Siddharth.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here