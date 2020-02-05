Siddharth Shukla’s conversation shows he will never marry Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif amidst allegations of being fake

Siddharth Shukla’s alleged relationship with Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss house has become one of the most talked-about topics. Both contestants were recently grilled by reporters during their first-ever press conference with one reporter even accusing Shehnaaz of being inconsistent with her behaviour towards Siddharth.

When asked if Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’s closeness towards him was fake, Sidharth had told reporters that he simply did not care about whether the contestant from Punjab was playing a game or not but he definitely liked being with her. Elsewhere in the show, Siddharth was seen having a conversation with Shehnaaz, which conclusively proved that he had no intention to marry her.

Siddharth told Shehnaaz, “Kabhi tujhe koi diqqat ho to mujhe call karna, chahe tu sataar ki hi kyon ho jaaye. (Whenever you are in problem, call me even when you are 70 years of age.)” This segment proved that Siddharth has no plans to marry her.

Shehnaaz has faced the allegations of being fake by Bigg Boss fans on social media for a long time. Even Arti Singh’s sister-in-law and former contestant, Kashmera Shah, had accused Shehnaaz of being fake.

Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that Colors TV was planning to air Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi, which will be hosted by none other than Siddharth Shukla. A report by ABP News said that the planned show by Colors TV will be along the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar.