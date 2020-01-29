Siddharth Shukla upset over Himanshi Khurana’s connection with Asim Riaz, admonishes Shehnaaz Gill after Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai praises her state’s Katrina Kaif

Himanshi Khurana’s entry into the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday night appeared to have left Siddharth Shukla upset. Siddharth was visibly unhappy over the growing chemistry between Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai and his rival Asim Riaz.

“The entire world is going crazy about both of us,” Himanshi told Asim as the latter continued to passionately kiss her. Siddharth Shukla’s expression said it all as he kept staring at both Asim and Himanshi with a sense of displeasure.

She told Siddharth, “Please reduce your aggression. You look so cute in comedy.” Himanshi later told Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma that fans loved Siddharth’s camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

Himanshi had a piece of advice for Shehnaaz as she said, “Everything is fine but you deserve a better team. Else you will lose outside whatever you’ve earned.” This was seen as in reference to Siddharth Shukla.

Siddharth was visibly upset that his friend Shehnaaz too was praising Himanshi. He was also seen expressing his displeasure over Himanshi’s observation that he was still looking aggressive in the show.

Siddharth asked Paras and Mahira, “How come she is praising Shehnaaz? I think she has faced massive criticism after being evicted from the show. She’s just trying to wash off her sins and trying to look nice.”

Siddharth did not stop here. He also teased Rashami Desai that Asim had been snatched away from her by Himanshi. Asim and Rashami were beginning to bond well in the last few days.

Siddharth also admonished Shehnaaz for not reacting appropriately to Himanshi, who had said that her differences with the fellow contestant from Punjab were a thing of past now. Siddharth was upset because he felt that Himanshi was not being truthful.

Himanshi told Asim, “My Mom is very fond of you. She asked me to tell you to not get angry. She has asked me to tell you to be positive. She’s crazy for you.”

Aside from Himanshi, Mahira’s brother Akash and Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah also entered the house to support them.