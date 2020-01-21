Siddharth Shukla threatens to quit Bigg Boss after prolonged fight with Asim Riaz

Siddharth Shukla has sensationally threatened to quit Bigg Boss competition just when the reality show has entered its final leg. This was after Siddharth Shukla was seen pushing Asim Riaz during a heated exchange of words on Monday night.

The fight became so ugly that even Bigg Boss had to intervene and call both of them to the confession room, where Siddharth was seen pulling his hair in exasperation. He stunned Bigg Boos by announcing that he wanted to quit the show.

This is the first time that Siddharth has confessed to quitting the competition. There’s nothing new about his fight with Asim, but seldom did he express his desire to quit the show in the past.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with rumours that Bigg Boss has punished Asim by stripping him off his Elite Club membership as punishment for pushing Siddharth on Monday night. Asim, however, claimed that it was Siddharth, who pushed him first and dragged his father’s name once again during the fight.

Asim’s fans on social media too claimed that Colors TV had deliberately edited the show in a bid to hide the number of times Siddharth had pushed the former.

So These wrong Promo’s Again

I doubt How many Pushes of #SidharthShukla were cut And not Shown to audience Tonight It was Shukla Who Actually Pushed Asim

But Makers Are So scared that Asim is winning and Potraying him wrong#HeroicAsim#RealTigerAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 20, 2020

Monday night’s episode also saw Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif playing neutral and not taking Siddharth’s side. Most of Siddharth’s frustration appeared to have been caused by the fact that Shehnaaz was ignoring him.

Bigg Boss is likely to pronounce his punishment on Tuesday night.