Siddharth Shukla sensationally ‘tells’ Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif that he’s virgin

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla has made a stunning claim to Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif that he was still a virgin. His claim evoked quite a hilarious response from Shehnaaz, who refused to believe his claims.

In an unseen viral video, Shehnaaz is seen in conversation with Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz in Siddharth Shukla’s presence. Asim asks Shehnaaz if she’s asked Siddharth the kind of girl he would prefer in his life as his wife. Shehnaaz responds, “..He tells me that he’s a virgin. After doing everything, he claims to be a virgin…He told me on my face the other day when we were playing ‘truth or dare’ game. He said he has never done anything and was a virgin. Look at him. If he’s virgin then what about us?”

Siddharth doesn’t respond to Shehnaaz’s revelation about his virginity claims. Shehnaaz later goes on to talk about the kind of girls that Siddharth would prefer as his wife. She is heard saying, “He would want a decent girl, who talks logically.”

The video, which was shared by one of Asim Riaz’s fan pages, appears to be old. Siddharth’s relationship with Shehnaaz has soured in the last few days. Both were seen avoiding each other on Monday night as Shehnaaz refused to side with him during his bitter fight with Asim.

Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim also crack jokes about Siddharth’s relationship with his Dil Se Dil Tak costar Rashami Desai, who he had once called aisi ladki to inflict humiliation on her. Shehnaaz is seen saying that Siddharth would prefer aisi ladki for his wife.