Siddharth Shukla on Saturday night revealed that the worst memory for him inside the Bigg Boss house was to see Asim Riaz’s alleged betrayal. He made the revelation after Shilpa Shetty asked contestants to share their best and worst experiences during this season of Colors TV’s popular reality show. Asim, for his part, said that his worst memory was to see Himanshi Khurana, who claimed to be Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, leave the house.

Asim had made his feelings for Himanshi repeatedly during his stay in the house. He formally proposed to Himanshi after she entered the house the second time to support Asim. Himanshi also revealed how she had split with her fiance after she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Asim on Saturday night had also proved why he’s become an internet sensation. This was after he exposed Siddharth Shukla’s selfishness by revealing a fact, which has been a secret up until now. Asim did so in front of actress Shilpa Shetty, who entered the house on Saturday night.

Recalling an incident when he had defeated Siddharth Shukla in Sultani Akhada, Asim said that the latter was dejected after losing to him. Since both enjoyed close friendship then, Asim said that he wasn’t comfortable seeing the disappointment on his best friend. According to him, he approached Siddharth and handed over his winner’s medal to Siddharth saying that ‘this is for you brother.’

As expected, he earned instant plaudits from Twitterati who hailed him for his magnanimity.

Asim dedicated his sultani akhada award & Shukla is calling him betrayal. Shukla wants slaves not friends. Glad that Asim came out from his so called friendship otherwise he wouldnt be at d place where he is now. He would be an another Aarti or Shehnaz. #InspirationAsim — Iqra Ch❣ (@IqraCh55982293) February 8, 2020

someone remind chukla about the sultani akhada, what asim did to him there will be doubled outside #InspirationAsim — Atemo (@Arman95349856) February 8, 2020

Best: Asim giving his best in tasks, his fun moments with friends especially Vishal, when he defeated Paras in Sultani Akhada, Asim being praised Worst: Laadla Sidharth and his bully gang targeting, poking Asim More power to you, Asim #InspirationAsim — Sana (@SanaAfsal) February 8, 2020

Asim saying his best memory was with Shukla when he gave him the medal after winning the Sultani Akhada makes me emotional 💔 He’s too pure 🥺 #InspirationAsim — Alish. (@alishh2) February 8, 2020

even after winning sultani akhada asim gave his medal to bhalu bc apparently he couldn’t sleep at nights wondering how did he lose n asim told him that it’s fine bc they’re are frnds n winning n losing doesn’t matter.

this bhalu is a psycho,,oml #InspirationAsim — AR ♔ (@Lakshita_22) February 8, 2020

Bigg Boss will enter in its finale week on Monday. Both Siddharth and Asim are strong favourites to win the reality show. But the makers have been exposed on more than one occasion for their biases in favour of Siddharth.