In a new twist to the goings-on in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill’s father has told his daughter to end the relationship with Siddharth Shukla. The promo aired by Colors TV showed Shehnaaz’s father entering the house. Tuesday night’s episode also became controversial after Shehnaaz aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif accused Siddharth Shukla of kissing Shefali Jarilwala inside a washroom.

Shehnaaz’s father is seen taking a pledge from his daughter. He says, “Whatever you have with Siddharth Shukla. You swear on my head. Don’t take it any further.” He goes on to add, “Your biggest enemy in this house is Paras Chhabra.”

Shehnaaz’s father also had a go at Paras as he told him, “In the first week when you spoke with Shehnaaz, then you felt Mahira was being jealous. Now you are saying the same thing to her (Shehnaaz).”

Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania will also be entering the house. She will be seen asking Paras to not kiss her daughter.

Another prominent person entering the house will be Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna will be seen praising his sister Arti Singh for the way she has conducted herself in the competition.

Earlier Shehnaaz had sensationally accused Siddharth of kissing Shefali Jariwala inside the washroom. She was seen knocking at the door of the washroom even as Siddharth and Shefali locked themselves inside. “Siddharth, you are now crossing limits. I know for sure that you’ve kissed her (Shefali),” Shehnaaz told Siddharth.

After Siddharth and Shefali came out of the washroom, Shehnaaz said that the former indeed had guts.

To make matters worse, Shefali teased Shehnaaz by asking Siddharth to repeat the act again tomorrow. Shehnaaz was later seen informing Arti Singh about Siddharth and Shefali spending ‘three minutes’ inside the washroom. To which, Arti asked why she was feeling bad about Siddharth spending private moments with Shefali.