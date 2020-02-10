Arti Singh has lived under the shadow of Siddharth Shukla for the most part of her stay in the Bigg Boss house in the ongoing edition of the reality show. She often faced accusations of having no independent strategy in the game. However, she was a different person on Sunday night when host Salman Khan interacted with the housemates during the Weekened Ka Vaar episode. Enraged by Siddharth Shukla’s betrayal, Arti lost her cool and bluntly told the former to ‘fu** off.’ She is now being hailed by Twitterati for mustering the courage to stand up to Siddharth’s bullying tactics.



This was after Salman raised the issue of Siddharth saving Paras Chhabra from this week’s eviction in the jail task last week. Siddharth reiterated his earlier stand that he was indebted by Paras, who had saved him during the chess task earlier in the competition. He also told Salman that had he not saved Paras, he would have struggled to choose between Arti and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif since both are his close friends.

This did not go down well Shehnaaz, who grilled Siddharth later reminding him about his repeated claims that the contestant from Punjab was always his top priority. Arti, for her part, was less bitter and sounded fairly reasonably even during her conversation with Salman. She highlighted instances when Siddharth had come to her rescue.

However, Siddharth did not appear happy over facing grilling for his decision to save Paras and decided to lash out at Arti by asking her to ‘fu** off.’ Incensed by Siddharth’s abusive language, Arti stunned everyone by angrily retorting to Siddharth’s abuse and asked him to ‘fu** off.’ This came as a rude shock to Siddharth, who’s grown used to insulting Arti repeatedly during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

In an earlier episode, Arti had told Siddharth that whilst she understood why he had the urge to return Paras’ favour, but asked if Paras would have been able to move the chess piece bearing Siddharth’s name forward had she and Shehnaaz not moved them forward earlier.

Arti Singh is the sister of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show.

As expected, Arti received plenty of praise from Twitterati on the microblogging site.

Essentially, what Arti and Shehnaaz were implying that without their help even Paras wouldn’t have been able to save Siddharth. This left Siddharth speechless as he desperately looked for a suitable response.

This was after Asim had embarrassed Siddharth by asking why he had not saved Arti, who’s been supporting him all through the competition. Asim had called Siddharth a cheater. Paras, on the other hand, was seen crying at the generosity of Siddharth.