Siddharth Shukla issues chilling threats to Asim Riaz as Bigg Boss nears end

Siddharth Shukla on Friday night issued chilling threats to Asim Riaz implying that Bigg Boss wouldn’t be there to protect the latter after the reality show was over in a week’s time. This was after Siddharth and Asim once again fought during the jail task.

Though Siddharth did not indulge in physical assaults or used abusive language that have become the hallmark of his behaviour all through the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, he issued veiled threats to deal with Asim after the reality show was over. He told Asim menacingly, “Do you know why I am leaving you now because beyond this week there won’t be any Bigg Boss. You bear this in mind.”

Siddharth said this to Asim when the two got physical once again during the eviction saving task, which saw Siddharth saving Paras Chhabra.

Three elite club members namely Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were asked to use their power to save one of the contestants from inside the jail. Those locked up inside the jail were Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Asim reminded Siddharth that Arti had been his friend right from the beginning of the reality show and he should save her. But Siddharth disagreed and insisted on saving Paras since, according to him, Paras had saved him once in the competition.

Asim said, “Arti deserves it because she’s been with you from the beginning.” Siddharth said, “I wouldn’t get another chance (to save Paras).” He also told Asim, “You play your game and I will play mine.”

Siddharth’s latest act of generosity had made him a hero. This was after Siddharth used his special power as an elite club member to save Paras Chhabra from eviction this week. Later Paras was seen crying. When a contestant asked him the reason for his emotional breakdown, he said, “I did not expect this (from Siddharth).”

Earlier Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi had issued chilling threats to Asim Riaz threatening to beat him up after he came out of Bigg Boss house. He had to calm down after fans reported his video to the Mumbai Police.